Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite to celebrate with son Sasha

Naomi Watts got together with Liev Schreiber to celebrate over dinner with their 16-year-old son Sasha.

The actor and her ex reunited temporarily over the weekend for a celebration with Sasha.

Although she didn't specify exactly what the occasion was, she shared a sweet selfie of the trio on her Instagram Stories

The amicable exes posed for a snap outside a restaurant, which Watts captioned, 'So proud of you @sashapeteschreiber,' with three red heart emojis.

The British-born Australian actor tagged her ex and son in a second post from inside the eaterie.

Watts and Schreiber first started dating in 2005. They welcomed Sasha back in 2007, and his brother Kai, now 15, in 2008.

The couple split in 2016.

Watts tied the knot with her Gypsy co-star Billy Crudup in June 2023. Last week, the couple threw a second wedding ceremony in Mexico City, exactly one year after they married in a New York City courthouse .

For his part, Schreiber married Taylor Niesen in July 2023.

Schreiber and his former pageant queen wife welcomed a baby girl in August last year. Announcing the news on Instagram, the Ray Donovan: The Movie actor shared several photos of the newborn - and Watts was quick to share her delight at the new arrival.

"We love baby Hazel!" she wrote in the comment section of Schreiber's post at the time.