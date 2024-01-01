Jamie Oliver renews wedding vows for a second time

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have now said their wedding vows three times.

The couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas on Tuesday, to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary.

The ceremony took place at the famous Graceland Wedding Chapel, and was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Jools wore jeans, cowboy boots and a white shirt, while Jamie wore a suit and tie.

After the service, they posted pictures of the celebration on Instagram, posing with Elvis, who is one of Jools' favourite artists.

"Happy 24 crazy married years together," she wrote. "I love you so much, thank you for indulging my LOVE for Elvis." She joked, "I know this marriage has 3 people in it... but you get me like NO other!"

Jamie wrote, "Happy 24th wedding anniversary. 24 years!!! Love you - Las Vegas baby!!"

Jamie, 49, and Jools, also 49, got married for the first time in 2000. Last year, the pair renewed their vows in the Maldives.

After the beach ceremony, Jamie said, "It was my wife's idea and I thought I'd go along with it. Saying the vows a second time around actually meant something more - you've earned it rather than just saying it, and I loved it. It was actually a very nice thing to do, very romantic, and I ended up enjoying it more than anyone else."

The couple were high school sweethearts and have been together since they were 17, before getting married when they were 25.

They share five children together, Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, seven.