Lisa Vanderpump left 'broken-hearted' by death of her father

Lisa Vanderpump has been left "broken-hearted" by the death of her beloved father, John.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 63, shared the sad news in a social media post that she shared online on Wednesday morning.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa uploaded a photograph of herself posing alongside her father in front of a row of sun-drenched trees.

Revealing her father had passed away, the reality star wrote a short tribute, stating, "I will miss you daddy ... Broken-hearted. Rest in peace," alongside emojis of praying hands and hearts.

Her post was met with a wall of support from her social media followers who were quick to share their condolences.

John was an Art Director in the advertising industry and together with his wife, Jean, was the father of both Lisa and her late brother Mark Vanderpump, who tragically took his own life in 2018.

Lisa previously opened up about her devastation over Mark's death, telling People in 2019, "I know my brother well enough to know my brother didn't mean to do this. It was a cry for help that went horribly wrong."

She added at the time, "There's a lot of people who say taking a life is selfish, (but) I've never felt that."

A year after Mark's death, Lisa's mother, Jean, also passed away.

The devastated star shared a family photo online at the time showing herself, Jean, Mark and John together which she posted alongside a message stating, "As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure. I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity."