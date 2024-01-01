Emma Roberts says her famous family has cost her work

Emma Roberts has hinted being related to Oscar-winning star Julia Roberts can be more of a hindrance than a help.

The 33-year-old American actress is the niece of Academy Award winner Julia, 56, while her father, Eric Roberts, 68, is an Oscar nominee himself.

Due to her famous father and aunt, Emma is regarded as a nepo baby by many, with some fans expecting she owes her career in part to her family links.

But Emma has insisted this is not the case, telling Flaunt, "I've lost more jobs than I've gained from being in the business.

"People have opinions and sometimes maybe they're not good opinions of people in your family. I've never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it."

Rounding on New York Magazine's 2022 nepo baby article, which ignited a global debate about famous offspring following their parents into the spotlight, the Scream Queens star raged, "It was a cheap shot to put all the celebrity kids on the cover of a magazine on babies' bodies.

"It's like maybe the nepo baby conversation would've been a more interesting article written intelligently in Vanity Fair with nuance, but instead, it was kind of this viral hating-on-people thing."

Last month, Emma took aim at George Clooney while discussing an apparent sexist angle that the nepo baby discussion has followed.

She told the Table for Two podcast, "I always joke, 'Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? (His aunt) Rosemary Clooney was an icon.'"

She added, "I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. I don't really see people calling out sons of famous actors - not that they should be called out. I don't think anyone should be called out for wanting to follow their dream."