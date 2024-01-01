Shrek 5 confirmed

Shrek 5 is officially in development with a scheduled release date of 2026.

DreamWorks Animation made the announcement on Tuesday and also confirmed that several of the stars from the hit franchise will return for the next instalment.

Among the big names gearing up to reprise their roles are Mike Myers who voices the titular ogre, as well as Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Eddie Murphy as loveable Donkey.

"Not too Far, Far Away..." a studio spokesperson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "@Shrek 5 is coming to theaters."

Before DreamWorks Animation confirmed Shrek 5 had been given the go ahead, Murphy revealed he had already started recording for the film.

"We started doing Shrek 5 months ago," Murphy shared last month during an interview with Collider. "I recorded the first act, and we'll finish it up this year."

One notable name is currently missing from the cast list, with Antonio Banderas not yet confirmed to reprise his role as Puss in Boots.

Shrek 5 will be directed by Walt Dohrn, who previously served as a writer on Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third.

Dohrn also voiced Rumpelstiltskin and was head of story on Shrek Forever After.

Shrek 5 is slated to hit cinemas on 1 July 2026.