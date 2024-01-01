NEWS Whoopi Goldberg scattered her mum's ashes at Disneyland Newsdesk Share with :





Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she scattered her mum's ashes at Disneyland.



The View co-host has told how she honoured her mum Emma Harris, by leaving her ashes at her favourite Disneyland ride, It's a Small World, after she died in 2010.



"No one should do this," Whoopi said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Don't do it." She explained that her mum was a huge fan of Disneyland, in particular the charming musical ride.



"When I was a kid, the World's Fair was (in New York)," she continued, "and it was the introduction of Small World."



She told that she pulled off the unusual mission by riding on the boat through the ride's waterways. At certain points would "scoop some of her up," then fake a sneeze that blew her mum's ashes around the ride.



"And I'd say, 'My god, this cold is getting worse and worse," she joked.



Whoopi, 68, also used the same technique over the flower beds near the park entrance.



After the event, she confessed what she'd done to Disneyland bosses.



"I told them I did it," she said. "I wanted to make sure, actually, that I hadn't done something that was dangerous, 'cause it hadn't occurred to me. But there's a reason they don't want ashes just floatin' around."