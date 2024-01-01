NEWS Sofia Vergara makes Emmy Award history Newsdesk Share with :





Sofia Vergara has made Emmy Award history for her lead actress nomination after playing ice-cold drug lord Griselda Blanco.



The 52-year-old Colombian actress is no stranger to being Emmy nominated, having previously landed the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination four times for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family.



But the 2024 awards mark the first time she has been nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.



Deadline reports that she is the first Latina to be granted this honour, planting her immediately in the history books regardless of whether or not she wins - however some fans have disputed this fact as Anya Taylor-Joy, who has Argentinian heritage, was nominated in the category in 2021.



Sofia played brutal drug lord Griselda Blanco in the gritty Netflix drama Griselda which streamed via the service back in January.



It marked the first time the star took on a dramatic role, having previously carved out a hugely successful career as a comedy star.



Speaking about her gritty performance, Sofia previously told Deadline, "There were a million things that I was nervous about, mainly my performance.



"This was my first time acting in Spanish, my first time doing drama and I was nervous if I was going to be able to convince people that it wasn't just Gloria Pritchett with a plastic nose."



She added, "It's a risk to do something like this because you never know. To realize people actually love it, it's a gift."

