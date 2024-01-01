NEWS Justin Long shares graphic food poisoning confession Newsdesk Share with :





Justin Long has confessed he once soiled the bed in front of his wife while enduring the effects of food poisoning.



The 46-year-old Jeepers Creepers actor has been married to The Rules of Attraction actress Kate Bosworth, 41, since early 2023.



But it seems the pair's marriage was tested during a romantic trip to Mexico City when the actor became violently ill.



Opening up to the PIE With Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal podcast, Justin said, "I was hooked up to an IV, and she was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing.



"It was like Dumb and Dumber. I was just, like, really comically unloading, and then, at one point that night, I woke up, and there's no other way to say it, I can't dance around it, I had s**t the bed. I had s**t the bed and she was in the bed."



He continued, "She was, like, two feet away from me with this IV bag. And she was holding it so patiently, and she was like, 'Everything's fine.' And I thought about how much I loved her. I was like, 'I just love this person, I'm so grateful to this person'."



Justin went on to explain how Kate didn't make him feel "weird, or bad" and remarked, "I was s**tting my brains out, and she was looking at me lovingly, and I thought, 'This is really romantic'.



"She convinced me to take a shower after I had been, you know, s**tting the bed all night. And so I did. You know where all you want to do is be in bed? But I got myself in the shower, I cleaned off, and then she was on the phone with the doctor."



Rumours that Justin and Kate had grown close first emerged in 2021 when they filmed the horror House of Darkness but kept their romance under wraps until January 2022.

