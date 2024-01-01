NEWS Channing Tatum celebrates Taylor Swift's cooking prowess Newsdesk Share with :





Channing Tatum has opened up about his friendship with Taylor Swift and revealed her unexpected cooking skills.



The Hollywood actor has bonded with the chart-topping star after being a fan of her music for years.



Discussing their friendship during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Channing said, "I kind of know her a little personally and she's really kind of just normal and sweet.



"She'll make you dinner and whip it up no problem. Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Warm Pop-Tarts. I'm like, 'Did you just make these? How are these warm?'"



He also explained how in awe he is of her for her performing prowess after being blown away by her Eras Tour performance in Los Angeles last year.



He gushed, "I was a fan of the music because I've listened to her forever but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force."



He added, "Then you get to see her go on stage for a three-plus hour show - I challenge any triathlete that's a champion to go and do what she's doing on stage. I was a fan fan afterwards."



Taylor's exhausting Eras Tour is still in session having kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, in March last year and will continue until the final show takes place in Vancouver, Canada, on 8 December.

