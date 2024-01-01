Kim Kardashian calls on Khloé Kardashian to help her into bodysuit in hilarious video

Kim Kardashian has shared a hilarious video showing Khloé Kardashian help her get into a very tight bodysuit.

On Sunday, the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to post a clip depicting her younger sister snap her back into a black leotard from her SKIMS shapewear brand while stood with her jeans pulled down.

"This is literally what sisters do. I can't snap my bodysuit!" laughed Kim.

The famous siblings could be heard talking amongst themselves as Khloé struggled to clip the bodysuit snaps back together.

"This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long," she smiled. "When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?'"

Kim captioned the post, "Things I find in my phone... thanks @KhloeKardashian."

The 43-year-old didn't detail the exact occasion when she called on Khloé for help getting dressed.

However, the sisters attended several celebrations as part of the extravagant wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India earlier this month.