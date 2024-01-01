Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen go Instagram official

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have finally made their relationship Instagram official.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills quarterback took to the social media site to post a snap of himself and the actress-singer standing on a balcony and gazing out at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

In the accompanying caption, Josh simply wrote, "Onward."

The post quickly garnered the attention of fans, with one writing, "The hard launch omg," while another added jokingly, "Babe, wake up, Joshy just hard launched Hailee."

Josh, 28, also shared a snap of himself and Hailee attending a family birthday party.

The True Grit star has kept a low profile of late, though last month, she posted a selfie on Instagram and teased, "Hi my loves!!! it's been a minute. life is so great. i'll fill you in on all the BS details soon..."

And in April, Hailee uploaded a series of snaps of herself posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"We'll always have Paris," the 27-year-old wrote.

Hailee and Josh were initially linked in mid-2023 and made their first public appearance together at a basketball game in New York City in October 2023.