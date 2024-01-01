Cindy Crawford weighs in on Austin Butler's Elvis accent

Cindy Crawford has no issues with Austin Butler's lingering Elvis accent.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired on Wednesday, the supermodel took part in a round of Plead The Fifth.

As part of the game, host Andy asked Cindy, "Your daughter Kaia (Gerber) is famously dating Austin Butler. What was your take on his never-ending Elvis (Presley) accent?"

"That's Austin to me. I didn't know that he was from Anaheim," she stated, referring to the city in California.

"He's from Anaheim?" fellow guest Colman Domingo chimed in.

"Yeah, that's where he grew up. But he spent so long being Elvis that I think it just stuck. And so, to me, that's just Austin. I didn't know him pre-Elvis, so that's just Austin to me," the 58-year-old continued.

Kaia and Austin started dating in December 2021.

The 32-year-old garnered critical acclaim for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis, for which he won a Golden Globe.

However, fans were quick to point out that Austin didn't seem to be able to shake off the music icon's distinctive Southern accent for months after the film wrapped.

And during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January, the star revealed that he had worked with a professional to change his accent for his TV series, Masters of the Air.

"I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis in that film, that was the whole thing," he explained at the time.