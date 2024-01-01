Russell Crowe recalls his post-divorce 'sl*t' years

Russell Crowe has recounted his wild single days after splitting from his wife.

The 60-year-old actor from New Zealand was married to Australian actress and singer Danielle Spencer, 55, from 2003 until 2018 - and they share two children together.

But now the star has told an audience of his band, The Gentlemen Barbers, all about his lust-filled years after finding himself single at 54.

The Daily Mail quotes the Thor: Love and Thunder star boasting to a crowd in London on Wednesday, "To be completely truthfully honest with you, after my divorce was finalised, I became a f**king sl*t. I was f**king ridiculous, I had s*** going everywhere. You know the old saying, 'There's a girl in every port?'"

The Oscar-winning star also said he 'lovebombed' one of his romantic targets - showering her with lavish gifts in an attempt to win her over.

He recalled, "I'd be f***ing lovebombing people like crazy because I've got a spare buck or two so you can do that kind of s***.'

However, Russell confessed his attempt to woo one younger woman by taking her to Paris backfired.

He admitted, "Coming up towards the dates that we were supposed to meet in Paris I found out that she'd gone somewhere else. Now just put yourself in this position okay.

"Here's the options: you, and the person, and Paris. She decided instead to go to Southampton. F*** off. If you get out the list of the 50 greatest places you should visit before you die, guess what's not on the f***ing list?"

Russell has been in a relationship with actress Britney Theriot, 31, since 2020 and has previously described their romance as "fantastic".