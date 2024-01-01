Christina Applegate reveals 'only plastic surgery I've ever had'

Christina Applegate has revealed she underwent plastic surgery after receiving cruel comments from a TV producer.

The 52-year-old Dead To Me star said she was shamed into going under the knife after a "very famous" producer made a comment about her looks.

Opening up on the MeSsy podcast which she co-hosts with The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christina said, "I was on a show and one of the producers - (a) very famous (person) who did a very famous show as well - said, 'Hey we're having a lot of trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big.'

"You know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I've ever had to remove the bags under my eyes. ... I went under."

She went on to slam the unnamed producer for making her feel "shame" by "plant(ing) seeds into (her) head."

More recently, Christina was cruelly scrutinised by some fans who questioned her changing appearance after she revealed in 2021 that she is battling multiple sclerosis.

In January last year, Christina hit back at an online troll who wrote, "MS didn't make you look that way. A plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and not (Christina) Applegate."

But the film star slammed the comment, writing that it "wasn't nice" before going on to remark, "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed."