Chris Pratt celebrates Arnold Schwarzenegger's 77th birthday

Chris Pratt has celebrated his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger's 77th birthday with a sweet tribute.

The Marvel star took to Instagram on Tuesday night to mark his "one of a kind" father-in-law's birthday with a gushing post.

"Happy Birthday Arnold! You're one of a kind. Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings and hand feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen," Chris, 45, wrote.

The Jurassic World actor is married to Arnold's daughter, bestselling author Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple have two daughters together, Lyla, three, and Eloise, two. Chris also has an 11-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

In the post, Chris shared a series of photos, including a black and white snap of him and The Terminator star embroiled in a game of chess, a picture of them relaxing outside and a candid photo of Arnold with Lyla, Eloise and a black and white pig.

The actor's post comes shortly after Katherine and Chris, who tied the knot in 2019, confirmed they are expecting their third child together.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a snap of his wife showing off her baby bump at what appeared to be a children's party. In the photo, the 34-year-old wore a pink outfit, leading social media users to believe the couple is expecting a baby girl.