General Hospital's Cameron Mathison announces divorce

Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage.

The General Hospital star issued a joint statement with his former partner which was posted to Instagram.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," the couple revealed.

"We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."

The statement concluded, "We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition."

The duo - who wed in July 2002 after dating for four years - share two children: son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.

From 1997 to 2011, Mathison played Ryan Lavery in All My Children. Since 2021, he has portrayed the role of Drew Cain on General Hospital.

In 2022 his wife appeared on three episodes of the show as Mia Lombardi. He posted at the time, "Today's the day!!! Vanessa will be acting... with me on General Hospital. Vanessa has been a GH fan her whole life!"

Earlier this month, Mathison posted pics from a trip to Arizona with his children, with his wife nowhere in sight.