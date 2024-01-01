Police appeal for help in Johnny Wactor shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department has released a community alert related to the homicide of actor Johnny Wactor that occurred on 25 May.

All three suspects are still on the loose.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three suspects involved in the murder of John Wactor," read the flyer, which was published on the LAPD's X feed.

"Suspect 1 (the shooter) has a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek."

Grainy photos of three individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of the General Hospital star show them wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Detectives did not release any other details or updates in the case.

Wactor was shot as he left work at a downtown rooftop bar early on 25 May, CNN reported at the time.

LAPD told CNN after the event that three men were trying to steal a catalytic converter from Wactor's car when he interrupted them. One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and shot Wactor in the chest, before the men drove off in a stolen black four-door Infiniti Q50.

Wactor starred in General Hospital as Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022. Other acting credits included TV shows Criminal Minds and Army Wives. He was 37.