Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in early talks to star in The Drama

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in early talks to star in The Drama.

The pair are believed to be in the initial stages of negotiations to appear in the movie directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli.

While details about the project are being kept under wraps, it has been reported the plotline will follow a couple who find their relationship has taken an unexpected turn in the run-up to their wedding day.

The Drama will see A24 and Square Peg team up once again after collaborating on 2023 black comedy Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Borgli.

A24 and Square Peg have also teamed up for upcoming movies Eddington starring Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, and Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

Zendaya has had a hugely successful year following her appearances in Challengers and Dune: Part Two. She can next be seen reprising her role as Rue Bennett in HBO drama Euphoria.

Pattinson was last seen on the big screen playing Bruce Wayne in 2022's The Batman and also voiced The Grey Heron for the English language dub of The Boy and the Heron.

He can next be seen in the science fiction drama Mickey 17, which is slated for release in January.