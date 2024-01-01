Channing Tatum prays for Gambit movie

Channing Tatum has "prayed to God" for a Gambit movie.

The actor revealed his ongoing hopes to star in a standalone movie for the X-Men mutant character as he attended the premiere of Blink Twice on Thursday evening. Channing remains positive it could happen after he made a surprise cameo appearance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I sure hope so," he told Variety when asked about a possible Gambit movie. "From your mouth to God's ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please."

Channing also revealed he had asked Marvel to make his dreams come true.

"I've course I've said it. I've been saying I want it for the last 10 years," he explained. "It's in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige's hands. I pray to God."

Channing and his producer partner Reid Carolin had spent four years developing a Gambit movie for 20th Century Fox, but the plans were scrapped following the 2019 merge of Disney and Fox.

In July the 44-year-old actor praised Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds for giving him the chance to bring Gambit to life in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever," Channing said on Instagram. "Cause I'm not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy."