Bowen Yang reveals Saturday Night Live host 'made multiple cast members cry'

Bowen Yang has revealed a Saturday Night Live guest host once "made multiple cast members cry".

The actor, comedian and SNL cast member made the admission when asked to reveal the worst behaviour he'd seen from a celebrity guest host "without naming names" during a game on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"This man, this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas," he cryptically shared, adding that the situation was "terrible".

He did not divulge further information.

Elsewhere on the show, Bowen was asked to reveal one of his sketches that bombed with the live studio audience.

"When Ayo Edebiri hosted this past season, we wrote a live sketch where it took place in an elevator, and she and I were, like, telling everyone that we should all make out or something because the elevator got stuck," he said. "Then, for some reason, it got turned into a pre-tape under our noses, and we had to adapt to that... It just didn't go as well as I had hoped."

Addressing how he coped with the situation, he replied, "You just deal with it. Comedy's subjective, you never know how it's gonna play in front of a specific audience. But it's fine, you let it roll off your back."

Bowen joined the SNL writing team in 2018 before being promoted to an on-air cast member the following year. He made history in 2021 by becoming the show's first featured player to be nominated for an Emmy Award. He is up for his fourth Emmy this year.