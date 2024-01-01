Will Forte roasted at Australian TV awards show

Saturday Night Live!'s Will Forte slipped into Australian TV's night of nights in Sydney on Sunday night.

The comedian and actor, who starred on the iconic sketch comedy series from 2002 until 2010, was in attendance with fellow US actor D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place). The pair are in Australia filming their new crime comedy series, Sunny Nights, produced by Stan.

Returning from an ad break, the show's host Sam Pang announced Forte and Carden were special guests in the audience.

"Thank you so much for coming," Pang said. "Literally had nothing else on tonight?"

The camera then flashed to both Carden and Forte, the latter pulling a somewhat bemused expression while Carden flashed both her middle fingers.

"Little tip for the evening," Pang went on. "Drink plenty, and halfway through the night you'll feel the temptation to fire your agent. It will be a miracle if you stay 'til the end."

The TV Week Logie Awards encompassed a four-hour-long ceremony that celebrated the best of the best in Australian television, with awards for Masterchef, The Voice, Bluey and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Sunny Nights is billed as a darkly comedic drama series that follows siblings Martin (Forte) and Vicki (Carden) Marvin who venture to Sydney to start up a spray tan business, but get caught up in the city's criminal underworld.