Michael Keaton 'felt the pressure not to screw up' Beetlejuice sequel

Michael Keaton has revealed he felt under pressure to deliver in the Beetlejuice sequel.

The actor stars in the sequel to the 1988 original movie, but has told how he was concerned about getting his part right.

"I felt the pressure not to screw it up," he told Extra of reprising his role 35 years later. However, he admitted that once he got on set, it was "fun, easy" to slip back into his character's shoes, saying "after the first day, got it, we were in."

The original movie starred Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who also reprise their roles in the new film. When asked what it was like reuniting with his co-stars, Michael said it was like no time had passed. "Mostly, yeah. I love those guys."

He also praised newcomer Jenna Ortega for slotting into the cast "like a glove," saying, "She's great in this."

The Birdman actor, 72, also teased the possibility of a third movie, saying, "Maybe, you never know."

Michael has previously revealed he didn't want the Beetlejuice ghost to be a new-age version of the original unpleasant character.

"He's a thing," he told GQ. "He's more of a thing than a he or a she, he's more of an it. And I'm not saying 'it' to be politically correct. I just viewed it as a force more than anything. I mean, there's definitely strong male energy, like stupid male energy, which I love. You don't want to touch that because it's not like you go, 'Well, it's a new year and this thing would now act like that.'"

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is directed by Tim Burton, who was also behind the original film. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 28 August and will be in cinemas on 6 September.