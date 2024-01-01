Mindy Kaling makes Ben Affleck joke during Democratic National Convention speech

Mindy Kaling made a joke about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce as she hosted the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday.

The Office star brought her signature brand of pop culture comedy to the political convention as she emceed its third night at the United Center in Chicago.

"I couldn't leave here without giving a shout-out to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts!" she said. "Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don't get it. Go (Boston Red) Sox. Go (basketball player) Jayson Tatum. Ben Affleck, hang in there! Dunkin' Donuts is the best coffee in the world."

Affleck, who is known for his love of Dunkin' Donuts, has had a tough few months due to the breakdown of his two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez. After months of speculation, she filed for divorce on Tuesday.

Kaling has a connection to Affleck. Before she became famous, she played the actor in the off-Broadway show Matt and Ben, which she co-wrote with Brenda Withers. The 2002 production was a fictional retelling of how Affleck and his childhood best friend Matt Damon wrote the script for 1997's Good Will Hunting, which won them a Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

Elsewhere in the convention, Kaling spoke about her friend, presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and recalled a time when they cooked dosas at her house. She concluded by saying Harris will bring "warmth" and "generosity of spirit" to the White House "as our next president".

The convention also featured speeches from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Kenan Thompson and performances from Stevie Wonder, Maren Morris, John Legend, and Sheila E.

The fourth and final night will be hosted by Kerry Washington.