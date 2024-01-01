Blake Lively made son Olin 'boob cake' for his 1st birthday

Blake Lively has revealed the special cake she made son Olin for his first birthday.

The It Ends With Us actress revealed she's known for making birthday cakes for her children that are a little out of the box.

"My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humour," she said on the Zoe Ball and Friends podcast.

"For my baby, I just did a giant set of t*ts.

She joked, "I feel will haunt him for life," before adding, "But what do they want at 1? He can't declare what he wants, so boobs."

She continued, "I'll show you a picture after - they're pretty amazing," before adding, "Of the cake - not of my... also amazing, though!"

Olin is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child and first son.

It was only recently they revealed his gender and name. At the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in July, Ryan gave a speech saying, "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life."

In a separate interview, Ryan sat down with Wrexham fan, John Bell, to talk about his son Jake, who died.

Ryan told him, "I want to share with you that I too have a son. Boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job."

The couple's daughters are James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four.