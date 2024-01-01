Matt Damon will attend premiere with Jennifer Lopez amid her divorce from his best friend Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's best friend Matt Damon will be at the premiere of new movie Unstoppable, which Jennifer Lopez will also attend.

The sports drama, Unstoppable, will premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September. It's based on the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles.

The film was produced by Ben and Matt's production company, Artists Equity. It stars Jennifer Lopez who plays the role of Anthony's mum.

When she was cast in the role, director William Goldberg maintained her casting had nothing to do with her relationship with Ben.

"She had to be somebody who's lived a life, and I felt like Jennifer was one of the few actresses who could play the part," he told Vanity Fair.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Ben, 52, wouldn't attend the premiere, although Jennifer, 55, who filed for divorce from the actor on Tuesday, is still planning to walk the red carpet.

Now it's been confirmed that Matt, 53, who has been Ben's best friend for over 30 years, will be on the red carpet. He's yet to comment on his best friend's divorce.

While Ben is skipping this potentially awkward meeting, the former couple may have to come face to face eventually.

They have worked on another project together, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which was also produced by Artists Equity. Jennifer plays the lead role in the movie and also worked as a producer alongside Ben and Matt.