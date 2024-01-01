Dafne Keen wants to play Marvel character 'for the rest of her life'

Dafne Keen is up for playing her mutant character X-23 "for the rest of her life".

The British-Spanish actress was only 11 years old when she made her movie debut as Wolverine's daughter Laura, also known as X-23, in the 2017 film Logan.

Keen, now 19, recently reprised the role for a surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, and she hopes she can continue playing the mutant for years to come.

"I would 100% do this for the rest of my life," she said on The Empire Film Podcast. "She's such a fun character to play emotionally, she's so demanding physically, which is something that I love doing. I'd kill to do it again."

The Acolyte star admitted she didn't expect to be asked to appear alongside Hugh Jackman once again but she was thrilled to share the screen with him one more time.

"Getting to act with him again was wonderful. I genuinely don't think I'm better with any other actor. My best acting is when I'm with him," she gushed, before referring to their emotional campfire conversation.

"It was a really beautiful scene that they wrote for us," she praised. "It perfectly encapsulated Logan's guilt and Laura's guilt for not having said 'thank you'. She's getting a second chance, which you don't usually get."

Keen also revealed that Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón was one of the first people to learn about her Deadpool & Wolverine appearance because she is best friends with his daughter.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.