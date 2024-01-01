Keke Palmer shuts down pregnancy speculation

Keke Palmer has put an end to pregnancy speculation.

The actress/singer has denied that she is expecting a baby after a photo she posted on Monday from her recent 31st birthday celebrations sparked rumours on social media.

The post featured a photo of Keke and a friend with their hand on the star's stomach, prompting fans to speculate if she was pregnant.

One Instagram user commented on the photo, "That hand on the stomach almost made me think 'we' had another Keke coming!"

The former Nickelodeon star jokingly replied, "Idk why her a*s (put her hand there) haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the 'baby' wouldn't be making it."

Keke's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, with whom she shares 18-month-old son Leodis, also known as Leo, was also seen in the photos.

The former couple began dating in 2021, but the actress filed for full custody of their son nine months after he was born in 2023 and later obtained a restraining order against Darius, accusing him of emotional and physical abuse. They reportedly resolved their legal issues in May.

According to the Instagram posts, Keke celebrated her birthday with a chic outdoor party with her friends and family.

The Hustlers star paid homage to Kate Hudson's character in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days by wearing a replica of the iconic yellow silk dress from the film.

"I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR," Keke captioned one of her Instagram posts. "I'm not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that's what I have."