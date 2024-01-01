The Inbetweeners stars "would want" a reboot of their hit comedy series.

Joe Thomas admitted he and other cast members have talked about revisiting the hit comedy series.

The actor, now 40, was interviewed on the Always Be Comedy podcast this week and revealed "all" his former castmates would be happy for the show to make a comeback.

"Yes, it's happened in various forms," Joe said, referring to the movies based on the TV series. "All of us feel it would be nice to do."

He added they had imagined the former teen characters reuniting for a stag party in Las Vegas, or to play five-a-side football together.

"We're all still around, we're all still in each other's lives, we all still like each other," he pointed out. "And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it. I feel like we all still really like each other."

The original TV series ran for three seasons between 2008 and 2010 and was followed up by two feature films in 2011 and 2014: The Inbetweeners, and The Inbetweeners 2.

Now, Joe said, he believed the cast was ready to return to their old characters.

"We've all been able to go away and get various monkeys off our backs, in terms of things that we felt we needed to do other than The Inbetweeners to prove something to ourselves," he explained.