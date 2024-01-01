Amandla Stenberg wasn't shocked by The Acolyte cancellation

Amandla Stenberg wasn't shocked by the cancellation of her TV show The Acolyte because of the "bigotry and vitriol" they received from certain Star Wars fans.

The 25-year-old actress, who uses both she and they pronouns, addressed the cancellation of her Disney+ TV series in a lengthy video posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night.

"I'm going to be transparent and say it's not a huge shock for me," Stenberg began. "There has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced, when it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it. That's when we started experiencing a rampage of, I would say, hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudiced, hatred and hateful language towards us."

The Hunger Games actor, who played twins Osha and Mae in the sci-fi series, received racist and homophobic abuse online over her leading roles in the show. Certain members of the Star Wars fanbase viciously review-bombed the series to bring down its score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"It has been an incredible honour and dream for me to be in this universe," they continued. "Of course, I'm very sad about the show being cancelled and I'm sad about us not being able to give people who got invested into it more.

"I just want to let those people know out there who supported us in that way, and supported us vocally - despite and in the face of all of the vitriol that we received and the kind of the targeted attack, I would say, we received by the alt-right - just that you were deeply loved and appreciated. And it made this job all the worthwhile for me and it made all the challenging elements of it worthwhile for me."

Stenberg also thanked Lucasfilm, the company behind Star Wars, and showrunner Leslye Headland for making the shoot a "life-changing" experience.

The show's cancellation was announced earlier this month, just weeks after the first season's finale episode.