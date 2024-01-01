Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renew vows

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have marked their 10th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony.

TV personality McCarthy and Blue Bloods star Wahlberg shared videos on their Instagram Stories in which they were seen celebrating their milestone anniversary at the historic Baker Hotel in St Charles, Ilinois - the venue where they married on 31 August a decade ago.

"Happy Anniversary! (yeah we did a thing - again)," Wahlberg wrote on a photo of himself holding McCarthy and gazing into her eyes.

The couple got hitched in front of 90 guests during their first ceremony in 2014, but their vow renewal was a smaller affair that included the original wedding officiant Ray McElroy and his wife Michelle.

The New Kids on the Block member posted a photo of himself and McCarthy at the ceremony with the McElroys, writing, "Thank you, Ray & Michelle! Love you both."

The ceremony also included a small replica of their original wedding cake. The Masked Singer's McCarthy posted a video that featured the three-tiered white wedding cake adorned with red roses.

She later shared another Instagram post to mark the pair's anniversary, uploading a photo and video carousel of herself with Wahlberg over the years.

"How do I feel like a newlywed after ten years of marriage?," she asked in the caption of her post.