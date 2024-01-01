Heidi Klum celebrates husband Tom Kaulitz's 35th birthday

Heidi Klum flew to Lake Zurich in Switzerland on Sunday to celebrate the 35th birthday of her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The pair have been together since meeting on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in Germany in 2018.

Heidi captioned a celebratory Instagram post of Kaulitz with his identical twin brother and bandmate, Bill Kaulitz: "Loves of my life! 35 years young. Happy birthday!"

The brothers have been filming the second season of their Netflix docu-series Kaulitz & Kaulitz, and they are preparing to play at the Super Bloom Festival in Munich this Saturday.

The Home rocker is stepfather to Klum's four children - daughter Lou, 14; son Henry, 18; son Johan, 17; and daughter Leni, 20 - with ex-husband Seal and ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore.

"The sweetest thing that my partner has done for me is that he asked my kids first if he could ask for my hand, so he kind of was in cahoots with my kids," the Emmy-winning TV host recalled to People last month.

"They figured out how they were going to do it and then they all surprised me on Christmas morning six years ago. I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids."

Kaulitz ended his year-long marriage to first wife Ria Sommerfeld in 2016.