Kelly Bishop names favourite of Rory's boyfriends on Gilmore Girls

Kelly Bishop has finally named her favourite of Rory Gilmore's boyfriends on Gilmore Girls.

Fans of the TV show have long debated whether Rory, as played by Alexis Bledel, should have ended up with Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), or Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry).

But during a recent interview for Gallery Books posted on Instagram, Kelly - who portrayed matriarch Emily Gilmore - named Logan as her top choice for her on-screen granddaughter to end up with.

"I have to admit I'm Team Logan, although I really love the other two," the 80-year-old smiled. "But there is something about Logan. There's something about his acting that I particularly liked in working with him, he had a very manly quality, where the other guys were like boys, great boys. But Logan was like an old movie star, like a man."

Gilmore Girls, also starring Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, originally ran for seven seasons from 2000 until 2007.

The comedy-drama experienced a resurgence in viewers when it became available on Netflix, with the streamer releasing a four-part revival in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Dirty Dancing star is currently promoting her book, The Third Gilmore Girl.

The memoir, which chronicles her Broadway career and time on the show, is due to hit shelves on 19 September.