Alice Evans claims she pawned two watches to pay rent as divorce battle continues

Alice Evans claims she was forced to pawn two watches to pay the rent as her divorce battle with Ioan Gruffudd continues.

The actress has also accused Ioan Gruffudd of estranging himself from their children, in contrast from his argument that she was the cause of his parental relationship breakdown.

More than three years after they first announced they were separating, Alice, 56 and Ioan, 50, are yet to finalise their divorce. This week, Alice filed a statement to the court arguing her estranged husband had created a rift between himself and their daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie 13.

"He chooses to bang the same drum he has been doing for 3 years - the claim that I am to blame for the estrangement between him and the children," Alice's submission to the court read.

Alice also alleged Ioan's departure from the family unit had left her "completely in the lurch" financially and she had had to pay her August rent bill by pawning two of her designer watches.

She additionally claimed Ioan had let the girls know, via a third party, that he was uninterested in parenting them.

"I would love for Ioan and the children to mend their relation. But since Ioan has now made it clear to the children through a third party that he 'no longer wants to be a part of their lives', this point is moot," Alice wrote.

On 2 September, Ioan filed a statement arguing it was Alice who had created the rift between himself and their daughters.

"I believe it was Alice's own constant interference and alienation that caused the reunification therapy to be unsuccessful," Ioan said in a sworn statement submitted to Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.