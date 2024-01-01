Selling Sunset Season 8 reunion show axed

The Selling Sunset Season 8 reunion show is no longer happening because of bitter feuding among the cast members.

Since Season 5, the cast of the reality series has gathered for a sit-down with Queer Eye star Tan France. The special typically airs on Netflix within two weeks of the season premiere. This season, that won't be happening.

After Chrishell Stause and her castmate Chelsea Lazkani called out producers ahead of the season's premiere on Friday, Netflix revealed there are no plans to film a reunion special, as reported by Variety.

Stause reportedly threatened to quit Selling Sunset after show producers allowed her co-star Nicole Young to spread rumours in the forthcoming season of the Netflix series.

Earlier this month, Stause took to her Instagram Stories to rant about the "disgusting lie" that her "bestie" Emma Hernan was having an affair with a married man.

"Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time," Stause said of Young on social media. "I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued."

Netflix did not comment on the report that the show has been axed, and has yet to address any of the Selling Sunset cast's criticisms about the latest season.