Prince William shows off new beard

Prince William has shown off a short beard while performing his public duties.

The royal sported a scruffier look at an official engagement this week, ditching his usual clean-shaven appearance for a short beard.

The Prince of Wales showed off his new, closely cropped beard at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell in Lincolnshire, where he appeared on behalf of his father, King Charles II.

"It is my great honour to be with you today representing my father, His Majesty the King," William told the crowd of Royal Air Force graduates at the event.

"Whilst I didn't graduate on this exact parade ground, I did graduate from flying training here, so I know something about the celebrations that will come later."

"The Prince of Wales, himself an air force pilot, knows what we're about to go and face," Pilot Officer Alexandra Manser-Jeffery told the BBC.

"He's been through the training himself and was here for his flying training. For him to come today was a real honour."

Meanwhile, royal watchers took to social media to beg William to retain his new facial hair.

"You MUST keep the beard," one fan commented on a photo of the event posted by the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

"With all due respect Your Highness the Prince of Wales you are just taking our breath away with this beard pls keep it," another fan wrote.