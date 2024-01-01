Ashley Tisdale shares graphic details of her second birth

Ashley Tisdale has shared details of her second birth experience - where things got very messy.

The 39-year-old High School Musical actress and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed a second daughter on 6 September.

On Thursday, the star shared photographs and details of the day her new baby, who has been named Emerson, arrived.

Snaps showed Ashley sitting on a pregnancy ball while fake candles gently twinkled all around her delivery room.

She captioned her collection of images and videos on Instagram, writing, "@lbreggy made my labour a magical zen space again just like we did before. This time we had @beingfrenshe palo santo collection with us so we were the best smelling room."

She went on to explain that she wanted to welcome her new daughter in style, but things went awry, revealing, "@buddywporter did my blow out the night before my labour, I was like 'I want to look good when this baby comes out'."

However, she added, "But of course we never know how labour is gonna go and after having to do rotating positions to keep the baby's heart rate up, I put my hair in a bun and then threw up on myself... So let's just be real and not try so hard sometimes lol."

Ashley and Christopher, who married in 2014, welcomed their first daughter, named Jupiter, in March 2021.