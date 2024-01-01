Jennie Garth slams Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot a decade after it ended

Jennie Garth has slated the noughties reboot of iconic '90s show Beverly Hills, 90210 after taking part in both shows.

The 52-year-old played Kelly Taylor in the original series which ran from 1990 until 2000 and also reprised the role in spin-off show Melrose Place in 1992.

She then returned to the role in 2008 for divisive reboot series 90210 which also drafted original stars Shannen Doherty, Ann Gillespie, Tori Spelling and Joe E. Tata for guest appearances.

But now Garth has hinted she regrets taking part in the reboot which ran until 2013, with People quoting her stating over the weekend, "I wish I hadn't done it. No offence to them."

She continued, "The producer was a friend of a friend, and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, (billed it as) this chance of a lifetime. He asked me to do it, and I didn't know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them."

Garth was talking at a fan event and was joined by original show co-stars Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green - who did not return for the subsequent series.

Expressing her surprise over the plans to revive the show eight years after it ended, Carteris said, "I was so shocked they were doing a new show. I was like, is it like, they long so much you're just going to try to reinvent it over and over?"

While Green added, "No offence at all, it's, to me, we did 10 years of that show and it's like OK, done."

While 90210 was critically panned when it began in 2008, viewers and reviewers warmed to it when it returned for a second season and ultimately five seasons of the show aired.