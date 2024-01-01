Reese Witherspoon teases new project with Real Housewives star

Reese Witherspoon has hinted she's working on a secret project with a star from The Real Housewives.

The actress teased the news as she walked the Emmys red carpet on Sunday evening, and confirmed she has been spending time with a big reality TV personality.

When asked by E! News if she had been watching The Real Housewives recently, Reese replied: "I feel like I can't catch up."

Then added with a smile, "But I did sit next to a Real Housewife on a flight recently."

Reese's revelation caused a stir, as E! News presenter Heather McMahan urged the star to reveal more details.

"Umm, well, we might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can't say anything," Reese replied. "But it was cool, it was very cool."

Hello Sunshine is a media company founded by Reese to champion women's stories.

During her red carpet appearance, the 48-year-old star was also quizzed for updates on the upcoming Legally Blonde TV series.

'We have a Legally Blonde TV show that starts filming in March, and it's the young Elle Woods," Reese told ET. "We're about to start the process where we're trying to find the young Elle Woods."

The star then quipped, "She's got to kind of look like me."

Reese famously played aspiring lawyer Elle Woods in the original 2001 hit movie.