Margot Robbie to produce The Sims feature film

Margot Robbie has been confirmed to produce a feature film based on The Sims.

The Barbie actor's production company LuckyChap Entertainment will target fans' "love and nostalgia" for the popular computer game franchise.

Margot and her husband and LuckyChap co-owner Tom Acklerley, both 34, are producing, while British director Kate Herron is set to helm as director.

"What I will tell you is it's very much rooted in The Sims' universe. And what we want is to have a truly authentic 'Sims' experience brought to a theatrical release," Kate Gorman, vice president of EA Games, told Variety.

"We know there's so much love and nostalgia, probably beyond what we would even realise, for The Sims and so many people like us have played throughout generations."

She added they hoped the film would make as big a splash as the Barbie movie, which has so far earned just shy of $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion).

"We have been wanting to get this right. We wanted the right partners and to make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want," Gorman said.

"We want this to be an experience that reflects all that amazing history and play of so many people in this world, but also is something that you can share across generations and to be part of pop culture and culturally relevant."