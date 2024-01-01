Eva Mendes unsure about acting return

Eva Mendes has revealed she "doesn't know" when she will return to acting.

The Hitch actress appeared on Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday and was asked if she had considered making another movie.

"I don't know when I'll return," the star admitted. "If there's interesting roles. I left at a time where... it was ten years ago... I kind of felt like I did it, you know?"

Eva also spoke about starring in 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines, where she met her long-term partner Ryan Gosling.

The 50-year-old star shared working on the film was such a memorable experience she doesn't think it can be topped.

"I was like, 'I just worked with Ryan gosling, who is the best,'" she recalled. "It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out.' So who knows?"

Earlier this year Eva revealed that she and Ryan had made a 'non-verbal agreement' in which they decided she would be a full-time mother to their two daughters - Esmeralda 10, and Amada, eight - while he would continue to make movies.

Although Eva hasn't appeared in a film since starting a family, she been using her performance skills by voicing two Bluey Book Read episodes, Yoga Dog and Mum School.

Eva appeared on Good Morning America this week to discuss her debut children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.