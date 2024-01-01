Cheryl Burke explains vow of celibacy

Cheryl Burke has explained why she decided to take a vow of celibacy.

The Dancing with the Stars alum has stayed entirely single since divorcing Matthew Lawrence two years ago.

Cheryl, 40, told Us Weekly her self-esteem and sense of self-worth had grown in the years since their marriage ended in 2022. Prior to her marriage, she said, she was a serial monogamist who had never been single.

"I've definitely built a lot more self-love and self-respect and self-worth," Cheryl told the publication in an interview published 19 September.

"I was a serial dater, so I never was ever, ever single. The thought of living alone or being alone was just not an option. It was just never going to happen in my world."

Cheryl added people often didn't believe her when she told them she had been practising celibacy since her divorce.

"They're just like, 'What?'" she said. "As if I'm speaking a different language completely. Which is so interesting."

She also explained she had no interest in jumping into a relationship any time soon.

"Never say never, but I have no plans of joining a dating app, and nor do I ever think or see myself looking," Cheryl said. "Even though I need to be better at leaving my house, I still live like a hermit sometimes, but I think it will happen when it happens. When my energy shifts, then I know if it does happen, I'm ready. I'm not in a rush."