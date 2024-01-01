Courteney Cox marks 30th anniversary of Friends

Courteney Cox has celebrated the 30th anniversary of Friends by reminiscing about her character, Monica, who she says is "alive and well".

The actor opened up about the hit show's milestone to People magazine and admitted she still watches the show occasionally.

"It's just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don't realise it," she said of the anniversary.

When asked of her character, she quipped, "Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?"

The Scream actor told the outlet that although she hasn't streamed Friends "in a little while", whenever she does come across it, she "can't help" but watch.

"That show is incredible," she mused. "Every joke holds up, all the characters are just so amazing, and we (had) the best writers in the world. I'm lucky that it continues on through all the generations. And that's very fortunate."

When asked if she had any inside information regarding a reboot, she said that she "can't imagine" it happening considering the lasting legacy the original series had.

"It's hard to try to redo anything," she shared. "I think it's so special."

Friends premiered on 22 September 1994, and ran for 10 seasons on NBC, ending in 2004.