Tiffany Haddish recalls time stranger asked her to pay for lavish wedding

Tiffany Haddish has claimed a fan once asked her to pay for their extravagant wedding.

During an interview for People magazine, the Girls Trip actress was asked to name some of the more bizarre requests she's had over the course of her career.

In response, Tiffany recounted the time a stranger asked her to stump up funds for their lavish nuptials.

"Their wedding was going to be 10 times the price of mine," she told the outlet, noting she previously paid $10,000 (£7,500) for her wedding to now ex-husband William Stewart in 2008. "Their wedding was like a $100,000 (one). I said, 'If y'all can't afford the wedding, you shouldn't get married already.'"

Tiffany went on to explain that the timing couldn't have been worse as she had just finalised her divorce from William and had absolutely no plans to spend the $80,000 (£60,000) she made on her last project on someone else's big day.

"The government took a portion of that, and then I got to pay the agents, the representatives. I barely got enough to make my damn mortgage," the 44-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tiffany also revealed that a couple once asked her to serve as the officiant at their wedding.

"I don't know either one of them from nobody. I would do it if I knew them, sure. But it was a little strange to me," she admitted.