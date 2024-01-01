Zendaya unsure if she's 'cut out' for pressures of fame

Zendaya isn't sure if she's "cut out" for the pressures of fame.

The Challengers star, who has been acting since she was a young teen, admitted during a Q&A over the weekend that being a celebrity "terrifies" her and she's not sure if she "can handle" the fame aspect of her job.

"I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it," she said after a screening of Dune: Part Two, reports Deadline. "I do love my job, I'm so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this - don't get me wrong - but I am terrified of that part of it, often."

The 28-year-old noted that the public-facing part of her job doesn't come naturally to her and she uses her headline-grabbing fashion looks as a shield when she has to attend public events.

"I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn't natural - that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armour to pretend to go out and do the job," Zendaya continued.

The Euphoria star, who is dating British actor Tom Holland, added that she does not covet the spotlight or media attention.

"I would like to be a person and for people to see me as that first," she stated. "I don't necessarily know if I want or can handle all of that or want (that) - some people that's part of it, they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don't know if that's for me."

Zendaya attended the New York City screening alongside her Dune: Part Two co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler as well as director Denis Villeneuve.