Uzo Aduba almost gave up on finding love before meeting Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba has revealed that she almost gave up on finding love before she met Robert Sweeting.

The Orange Is The New Black star has reflected on dating before she met filmmaker Robert, who she married in 2020.

"It's true, you've got to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your one," Uzo, 43, said. "What was sometimes challenging is remembering some of these relationships that were just like, he wasn't great and I really thought this guy was the moon. He was the furthest thing from it."

The actress told the outlet that she "had allowed myself to be walked over and mistreated to some degree."

Uzo then admitted she had almost given up on finding her perfect match until she met Robert at a rooftop bar in Manhattan, New York.

"I was so sure that it just wasn't going to happen because it was hard out there on these streets," she shared. "I had just accepted that that was my story, that I had waited too long or didn't give it enough attention because I was career-focused or all these other me-me things."

The star shared that Robert made her feel like she could be her true self.

"I felt safe to be all of myself around him - not the best of myself, all of myself, my frailties, my vulnerabilities, my weak, ugly parts," she said. "I felt safe enough to show him that. And when he saw it, he still loved me. I never, and still never, doubted that he loved me."

Uzo and Robert tied the knot in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony at the actress' sister's house so that her mother, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, could attend.

"I was really sad initially of the wedding being what it was going to be," Uzo shared. "But the minute we started in my sister's backyard, it was perfect. It was more than enough."

Uzo and Robert welcomed a daughter, Adaiba Lee Nonyem, in November 2023.