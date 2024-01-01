Sebastian Stan makes 'unpopular' admission about Donald Trump

Sebastian Stan has confessed he thinks everyone is comparable to US Presidential hopeful, Donald Trump.

The 42-year-old actor plays a young version of the 78-year-old politician in controversial new biopic, The Apprentice.

Regarded by many as a divisive figure, Trump is attempting to be reelected in the 2024 US Presidential elections after previously winning in 2016.

Discussing the politician, Stan told EW, "I think that there's a Trump in all of us to some extent. I know that might not be a popular thing to say, or people maybe don't want to admit it."

Explaining further, he continued, "It's important for us to explore perhaps the darker elements that live within all of us so that by bringing them into the light, we can understand how to have a better relationship with them rather than suppressing and avoiding and pretending that they're not there."

He added, "I think that's where the value is because I don't think anyone is on a moral high ground."

The Marvel actor - who was born in Romania and moved to the USA when he was 12 - went on to explain how he was able to relate to Trump as he played him in the new film, which is set in the 1970s and '80s.

He confessed, "(I) understood that drive to rise, to overcome at whatever cost, and to win. I understood that simply from my own very, very small, humble beginnings with the American dream. We love a winner in this country. It's a fact that, to me, felt relatable in many ways."

He added he thinks opinions about Trump are too polarised, saying, "They think he's either God's son or he's Lucifer incarnate, and I think we need to bring him back down to earth in the hope of understanding."