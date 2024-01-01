Rumours mount that Cheryl Hines is set to divorce RFK Jr

Cheryl Hines has been spotted in public with her husband Robert F Kennedy Jr for the first time since his cheating scandal broke.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star and her politico husband were spotted on a Starbucks run in Malibu, California on Saturday. As reported by Page Six, Hines was not wearing her wedding ring.

It was revealed last month that Kennedy allegedly had an extra-marital affair with a journalist after she wrote about him for New York magazine in November 2023.

Shortly after the relationship surfaced, at least three other women came forward claiming to have also had a romantic relationship with the famed womaniser within the past year.

The affairs reportedly left Hines "embarrassed", with People magazine reporting earlier this week that the pair - who tied the knot in August 2014 - "have barely spoken" since the rumours began to circulate.

The actor, who played Cheryl David on the long-running TV comedy, is allegedly looking to divorce Kennedy not only because of the cheating allegations but also because he withdrew from the 2024 presidential election and endorsed Donald Trump.

Kennedy revealed to TMZ that Hines was uncomfortable with his endorsement, saying the move was "the opposite of what she would want to do".

"This is a really difficult issue for Cheryl," he said. "She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged. I would say, her trepidation about this and her discomfort with this were the dominant feelings."