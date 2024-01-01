Cynthia Erivo explains why she keeps love life private

Cynthia Erivo has explained why she keeps her love life private.

The actress and singer, who identifies as queer, has explained that she keeps her relationships private because so much of her life is in the public eye.

"I'm very tight-lipped with my relationships, 'cause I don't think that my relationship is for anyone else but for me," Cynthia recently told Vanity Fair. "I spend so much of my life sharing everything - whether it's my work or my soul or my life in speeches."

"I think I give enough of myself that I'm allowed to keep something for me," she continued. "And who knows, maybe I'll change my mind at some point. But, I think it's okay. It's enough for people to know that I'm a queer person who could have relationships with men or women or neither."

The 37-year-old star continued by sharing that she is "comfortable" in herself as a queer woman.

"I feel really grateful for getting to see the full picture of who I am and who I want to be," the actress told the publication. "I feel comfortable in myself. There's an ease that I've experienced these last couple of years where I just feel very, very much like me."

The Wicked actress added that she takes her position as a Black queer woman in Hollywood seriously.

"I know that there are young people who are seeking out women in entertainment who are proudly queer and just thriving and living and enjoying their lives," she stated.