Jeremy Strong: 'I don't miss Succession'

Jeremy Strong has admitted appearing in Succession "f***ed" him up.

The actor played damaged businessman Kendall Roy in the award-winning TV show for four seasons. In a interview with The Sunday Times, Jeremy has revealed the toll the complex role took on his mental health.

"It f***ed me up", Jeremy said, before he gave his thoughts on appearing in a possible Succession spin-off, "It's not something I have any wish to do any longer. I'm aware it is one of the main chapters of my life, but I don't miss it."

The 45-year-old star was famously criticised by his co-star Brian Cox for his method acting after he remained in character even after the cameras had stopped rolling on the family drama.

Jeremy has now revealed that living as Kendall for such a long time was "difficult" to deal with.

"That show was an incalculable gift. The material a banquet," he shared. "So I miss that. But Kendall's struggle was difficult to carry for seven years. And there's just so much more I want to do."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jeremy revealed he had found "joy" in his life again since Succession ended.

The star has even been taking time out from his busy work schedule to relax.

"I went on a silent meditation retreat last week," he explained. "I really needed it."

Jeremy is currently creating an Oscar buzz with his latest performance, playing Donald Trump's early mentor Ron Cohn in the controversial new biopic The Apprentice.