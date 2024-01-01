Hunter King engaged

Hunter King is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Copier.

The Life in Pieces actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her beau popping the question while they were walking on a beach with their two dogs.

In the clip, Hunter started jumping up and down as Chris knelt down on one knee and then immediately started to kiss and hug him.

"Best day of my life @chriscope88 I can't wait to marry you're a*s (sic)," she wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Following the happy news, Hunter's sister Joey King was one of the first to congratulate the couple.

"WOOOOHOOOOOOOO!!!!!! I'm so happy for you guys. The sweetest most wonderful news," she gushed.

Many of Hunter's followers also posted messages.

"When the partner being proposed to gets down to their partner's level - it is such a green flag for me. Congratulations!!!" one fan wrote, to which the 31-year-old responded: "I couldn't wait another second."

Hunter and assistant director Chris met on the set of the 2023 movie Give Me Your Eyes.

They have gone on to work on several more projects together, including the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Previously, Hunter was engaged to Nico Svoboda from 2018 until they split in 2020.